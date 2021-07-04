Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 438,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,727,557. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

CNXC stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $166.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.19.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.