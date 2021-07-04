Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 182,542 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -93.24, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.