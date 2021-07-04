Contrasting Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Apple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apple and Norfolk Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern 23.51% 16.07% 6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apple and Norfolk Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A Norfolk Southern 2 7 10 1 2.50

Norfolk Southern has a consensus price target of $263.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.83%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Apple.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apple and Norfolk Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern $9.79 billion 6.93 $2.01 billion $9.25 29.29

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Apple.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Apple on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

