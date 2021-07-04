Contrasting CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareMax and Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living $3.54 billion 0.43 $82.02 million $1.09 7.56

Brookdale Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than CareMax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living -12.08% -45.48% -5.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareMax and Brookdale Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50

CareMax presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.94%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareMax is more favorable than Brookdale Senior Living.

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living beats CareMax on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity and frail elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health needs. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 350 communities, leased 301 communities, managed 72 communities on behalf of third parties, and 3 communities for which it has equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

