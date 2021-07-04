Contrasting Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Information Services Group and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 2.99% 12.94% 5.33% GBT Technologies N/A N/A -530.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $249.13 million 1.16 $2.76 million $0.17 35.35 GBT Technologies $180,000.00 44.37 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Information Services Group beats GBT Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. Its technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. The company also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

