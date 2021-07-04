Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VLRS opened at $19.91 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

