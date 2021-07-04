Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.75 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

TSE:CTS opened at C$10.94 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.90.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.