Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.75 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.
TSE:CTS opened at C$10.94 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.90.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
