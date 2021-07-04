CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.52. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 283,272 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

