CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.56.

COR opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.