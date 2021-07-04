Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3,000.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after buying an additional 1,055,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 27.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,974,000 after buying an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

