Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

