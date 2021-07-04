Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.
Corning stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
