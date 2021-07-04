Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

