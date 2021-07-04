Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1916 dividend. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

