Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.04

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 21541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

