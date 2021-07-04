Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $23,362.34 and $42.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,567.96 or 0.99875757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.01 or 0.01279956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00389298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00396630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005941 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004960 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.