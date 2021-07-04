Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post earnings per share of $10.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.68. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $39.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $36.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.21. 113,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.32. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

