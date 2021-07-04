Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €14.80 ($17.41).

CRARY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.48.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.353 dividend. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.