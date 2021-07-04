Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,771 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

