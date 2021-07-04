Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,863 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of The Middleby worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,144,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

