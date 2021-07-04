Credit Suisse AG Purchases 105,805 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iStar were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in iStar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iStar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.