Credit Suisse AG Purchases 210,232 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 385.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viasat were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

