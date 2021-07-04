Credit Suisse AG Sells 120,315 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,315 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.53% of The RealReal worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

