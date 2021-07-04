Credit Suisse Group Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $231.42 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

