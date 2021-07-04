Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$121.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. CIBC set a C$146.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

Shares of CNR opened at C$131.56 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$119.05 and a one year high of C$149.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

