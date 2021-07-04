Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CCAP stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $530.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 428,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

