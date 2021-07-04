CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Sells $4,125,000.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $155.88 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.