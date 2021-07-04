Critical Comparison: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) versus Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Technologies and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Warner Music Group has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Technologies and Warner Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,362.42 N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.19 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -55.89

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Esports Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.