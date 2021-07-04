Critical Survey: BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BellRing Brands and Star Peak Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Star Peak Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and Star Peak Corp II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.29 $23.50 million $0.61 53.02 Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Star Peak Corp II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

Star Peak Corp II Company Profile

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

