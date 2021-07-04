Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 1,358 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,457,817 shares in the company, valued at $41,635,419.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $432.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

