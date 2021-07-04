CVCoin Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $60,192.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00135559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00167075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.66 or 1.00318543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002929 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

