Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 42.4% in June

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DMLRY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 66,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00. Daimler has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $24.46.
Daimler Company Profile
