Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 42.4% in June

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMLRY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 66,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00. Daimler has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

