DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $53,868.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,422,467,900 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

