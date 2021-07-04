Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

