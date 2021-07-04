Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DBRM remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Daybreak Oil and Gas

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

