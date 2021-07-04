Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DENN. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 322,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

