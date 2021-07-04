Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.99 ($68.22).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €52.47 ($61.73) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.22.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

