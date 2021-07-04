Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.