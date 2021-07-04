Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $25.37.
About AST SpaceMobile
