Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $96.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

MSM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.