Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.27 ($8.55).

A number of research analysts have commented on LHA shares. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

ETR:LHA traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €9.82 ($11.56). 2,155,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

