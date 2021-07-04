DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up to $426.84

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $426.84, but opened at $438.99. DexCom shares last traded at $427.51, with a volume of 332 shares.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,208 shares of company stock valued at $28,284,374 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

