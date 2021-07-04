DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 519,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,824. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.61.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.