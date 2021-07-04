Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $350,051.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00170810 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

