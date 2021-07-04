Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.77. Approximately 98,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,034,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

