Digiwage (WAGE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 12% against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $50,140.78 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.