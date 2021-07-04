Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.72% of SYNNEX worth $221,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 7.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 78.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $4,100,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,684. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.41. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.