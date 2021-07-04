Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.05% of GATX worth $231,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of GATX by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

GATX opened at $87.81 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

