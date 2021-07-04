Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.98% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $255,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.66 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

