disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.59

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $245,272.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00140813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00168119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,545.84 or 1.00099414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002922 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,550,044 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.