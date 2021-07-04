Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of DSITF stock remained flat at $$1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90. Dixons Carphone has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSITF. Barclays cut Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

