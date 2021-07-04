Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $32,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

